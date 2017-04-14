Multi-million dollar construction project resumes at Erie V.A. Medical Center

The latest parts of a $25 million dollar project are starting to take shape at Erie's Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

"It's to really replace both the infrastructure, the backbones of the facility in terms of utilities, and also to provide a new state of the art patient care environment," said John Gennaro, Erie V.A. director.

The part that will impact veterans the most: a new $10 million, 52-bed community living center, along East 38th St. The beds include two phases of installation, first with a 20-bed "phase one" followed up the additional 32 beds. Crews first broke ground in late 2016, but have laid the foundation in recent weeks. The community living center is scheduled to be complete in the summer of 2018.

"They're all private rooms, rooms with their own restrooms, their own showers, patient lifts," said Gennaro.

The project also calls for quality of life improvements at the Erie VAMC, including increased green space for the veterans at the community living center.

"Anything we can do to make it more home-like, more friendly, more welcoming and personal for our veterans, that's what we want to do," said Sarah Gudgeon, public relations specialist for the Erie VAMC.

Another project will eliminate the current road leading to and from the VAMC. Officials are working with PennDOT to install a light along E. 38th St., providing easier access for veterans by this fall.

"We're going to put in a nice traffic turn signal and turning lane on 38th St.," said Gennaro.

But the work doesn't stop there. Across campus is an $11 million project replacing the VAMC's original boiler room, first installed when the hospital opened in 1951. This system promises to be more energy efficient when it's complete in summer of 2018.

"A lot of technology has advanced in 70 years," said Gennaro, "and this will take us into the next half-century."