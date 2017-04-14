Couple Injured in Motorcycle Accident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Couple Injured in Motorcycle Accident

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

A motorcycle accident sent two people to the hospital. 

Just before 6:00 p.m., a male and female were riding northbound on Holland St. and crashed the bike when they tried to turn left onto E 21st St.
The male driver suffered injuries to his lower body, but both he and the female passenger were taken to UPMC-Hamot for treatment.

They are expected to be okay.       

