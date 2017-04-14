Lead Foot Leads to Fines

Close to thirty people were pulled over Friday afternoon at the Peach Street and Interchange Road intersection for various offenses.

"We are looking for what we call, 'aggressive drivers.' Specifically, Peach Street happens to be one of our biggest crash corridors," said Corporal Anthony Chimera, of the Millcreek Police Department Traffic Division.

Aggressive driving can include a variety of offenses, some of which are speeding, red light running, tailgating, unsafe lane changes, and texting. Corporal Chimera and three officers from the Millcreek Township Police Department spent four hours during peak drive time, cracking down on drivers.

They're also preparing for the holiday weekend and the type of driving that comes with warmer weather.

"I think it's just because of the sheer volume of people on the road. With more people, you're going to have more people that are driving aggressively, which unfortunately causes more crashes."

Those pulled over received fines, ranging from 100 - 200 dollars depending on the traffic violation, plus three-to-five points on their license. Chimera said they're doing this to help make people more aware and prevent future accidents.

"I just suggest to people that they plan ahead. Plan out their route, give themselves plenty of time so they're not rushing. Obviously with the more people on the road, the crash numbers go up and we certainly want to keep people safe," he said.

The Millcreek Township Police Department will be conducting several more operations in the next few weeks, to tackle aggressive driving in high crash intersections.