LECOM Application Rejected

The application to establish the Lake Erie College of Medicine (LECOM) in Elmira, Ny, has been denied for the fourth time.

Friday, Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader, was in Elmira, Ny, at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

He was establishing a new four-year medical college in the city.

Schumer, along with county, city and hospital officials, rallied for the approval of LECOM after it was rejected by accreditation officials for the fourth time.

There's no word as to why the application has been rejected.

Over the past year, the county and city have worked with Elmira College and LECOM to establish a branch campus in Elmira.

Senator Schumer says he's working with local doctors to push for another review of LECOM's application.

Since the area lacks physicians, many believe establishing LECOM would help grow the medical community in the area; which will also add much needed job opportunities.