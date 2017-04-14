Friday Night Feature: McDowell Seniors Reach for the Stars

For this week's Friday Night Feature, we brought on two extraordinary performing arts student's from McDowell High School.

Jack Mannion, and Cara Niebling, are both seniors at the school.

Having spent over 9 years performing in theatrical productions together, the two have big plans in pursuing careers doing what they love; performing.

Mannion plans to attend Long Island University, while Niebling will be taking advantage of a $14,000 scholarship/year at Ball Point University.

The pair have grown up in theatre together, sharing many experiences, and ambitions. From "Babes in Toyland," to "Guys and Dolls," and most recently, "The Addams Family," they have a wide range of experience playing diverse characters thus far in their careers.

In a live interview on the set of Erie News Now, Neibling and Manion talk about their foundation from McDowell, as well as their goals they plan to achieve through their shared passion; performing arts.