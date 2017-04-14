Friday Night Feature: McDowell Seniors Reach for the Stars - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Friday Night Feature: McDowell Seniors Reach for the Stars

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

For this week's Friday Night Feature, we brought on two extraordinary performing arts student's from McDowell High School.

Jack Mannion, and Cara Niebling, are both seniors at the school.

Having spent over 9 years performing in theatrical productions together, the two have big plans in pursuing careers doing what they love; performing.

Mannion plans to attend Long Island University, while Niebling will be taking advantage of a $14,000 scholarship/year at Ball Point University.

The pair have grown up in theatre together, sharing many experiences, and ambitions. From "Babes in Toyland," to "Guys and Dolls," and most recently, "The Addams Family," they have a wide range of experience playing diverse characters thus far in their careers.

In a live interview on the set of Erie News Now, Neibling and Manion talk about their foundation from McDowell, as well as their goals they plan to achieve through their shared passion; performing arts.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com