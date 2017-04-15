Eggs-tra Special Weekend at the Erie Zoo

Little bunny rabbits and their families are hopping on down to the Erie Zoo for the annual Easter egg hunt.

Melanie Hetvel-Riggin and her kids enjoy spotting the Easter animals at the Erie zoo.

"This is the first time we've come, so I'm really excited," she said.

In fact, many families celebrate Easter at the zoo every year..

"It's one of the biggest days of the year, we've got lots of fun stuff going on," said zoo director Scott Mitchell.

Just ask some of the kids who were at the zoo today

"I really enjoy all of it, mostly getting to hang out with my family doing it," said 8 year old Elle Phinney from Erie.

"Easter egg hunting and lots of cute animals," added 8 year old Rachel Scharrer from Pittsburgh.

But the animals weren't the only thing on kids minds today.

Each child had the opportunity to find an egg, and turn it in for a special prize ahead of the big baskets the bunny will bring to homes tomorrow.

"I like opening bunny eggs and then I get to go home and open up more bunny eggs," Scharrer adds.

A great opportunity to celebrate Easter a day early, something Melanie says it eggs-tra special for her children.

The zoo is open on Easter Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.