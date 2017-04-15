Tax Time is Ticking

The saying goes, there’s two certain things in life: death and taxes. Come every April 15th, it’s time to make sure they’re done, except this year.

"It actually falls on a weekend for April 15th, which would normally be the deadline. But the other thing is that there's a holiday, so we've extended the deadline to April 18th,” says senior tax analyst at H&R Block, Janet Groves.

However, even with those 3 extra days to file, Janet is still seeing many procrastinators.

"The most common reason is they fear they're going to owe taxes,” she says.

Janet explains that even if you can’t pay your taxes, the fine is higher for not filing them at all. There’s also options out there if you can’t pay everything you owe at once.

"There's online payment agreements that can be entered into the IRS website. We can also help people. You can pay by credit card, which is also another good option for people,” says Janet.

Of course, if you’re still scrambling you can always file for an extension, but Janet has a warning about that.

"If there are taxes due, there needs to be a payment sent. An extension of time to file, is not an extension of time to pay."

Janet says one of the most important things about filling out your tax return is making sure the numbers are correct. If they're not, it could lead to your tax returns being rejected.

"When things like that happen, there is generally an exception to any penalties, and we can kind of fix that problem, before it becomes a problem,” she says.

But if you’re part of the IRS estimated 4 million people that haven’t filed yet, your time is running out. Luckily, H&R Block will have extended hours on Monday and Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Before then, they’ll be open on Easter Sunday from 9 until 6. Or, if you make less than $64,000, you can always file for free 24/7 online through the United Way of Erie County by clicking here.