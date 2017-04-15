Otters surge in the 3rd, one win away from the Conference Finals

The Erie Otters will head to Game 6 with a chance to finish off the London Knights in their Western Conference Semifinals series.

The Otters opened the scoring midway into the first period when Jordan Sambrook scored from the top of the slot. His first of the playoffs gave Erie a 1-0 lead.

Just minutes later, the Otters added to their lead as Alex DeBrincat picked up his fifth of the playoffs on a rebound and Erie headed to the lockerroom up two.

London responded in second period as Max Jones opened the scoring just 1:47 into the second with his fifth of the playoff campaign.

Jones tied the game just 50 seconds later with his second of the game and sixth of the playoffs.

London completed a span of three goals in just 1:10 when Janne Kuokkanen fired from the slot to give London its first lead of Game 5.

Otters goalie Troy Timpano was replaced with Joe Murdaca after giving up three goals on three shots and the lead.

Erie responded late in the second to tie the game, as Patrick Fellows buried a 2-on-1 rebound past Tyler Parsons to knot the game at three after two periods of play.

The game remained tied at 3 midway into the third until Taylor Raddysh stole the puck and was off on break. He used forehand then backhand finish to put the Otters up 4-3.

Dylan Strome added his first goal in nine games against London in the postseason to give Erie a two goal cushion.

Then with just under four to play, Anthony Cirelli tallied his seventh of the playoffs to secure the Game 5 victory.

With the win, the Otters take a 3-2 series lead over Knights as the teams head to London for Game 6.

With a win, Erie will clinch the series and move on to the Western Conference Finals.

Puck drop for Game 6 in London is 6 pm.