Shots Fired as Ashtabula County Sheriff Department Responds to Domestic

Two Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies are on paid administrative leave after they discharged their weapons, fatally wounding a suspect during the investigation of domestic violence incident on Parks Road in Colebrook Township. Sheriff Bill Johnson told Erie News Now the domestic violence call to 6918 Parks Road in Colebrook Township came in at 1:53 p.m. Saturday. As Erie News Now first reported, there was a disturbance between two brothers, with one possibly striking the other with a crowbar.

Sheriff Johnson said a sister called authorities for help. Deputies arrived at 2:51 p.m. with a warrant to arrest a 56-year-old white male. Deputies encountered the suspect in the front yard. He was armed with a rifle and threatening to harm anyone who came near. The deputies attempted to talk to the man, but according to Sheriff Johnson, he failed to listen to their commands and ran behind a barn on the property.

Deputies followed the man and the sheriff says that is when the suspect raised and pointed his rifle at them. Two deputies fired and hit the suspect. They attempted to give him aid. The suspect was transported to University Hospital in Geauga, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead at 4:35 p.m.

Sheriff Johnson said the deputies followed protocol in the situation, and per protocol they are both on paid administrative leave. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to investigate the incident. Crime tape was wrapped around the property. An Ashtabula County Sheriff car blocked the road, to keep our news camera back from the scene.

The sheriff has not released the name of the suspect killed in gunfire from the two deputies. He also declined to say whether or not the suspect fired his rifle, only that he pointed it at and threatened the deputies.

Sheriff Johnson confirmed that this incident marks the third deadly deputy involved shooting in the last year. Last August, four deputies were put on leave in the fatal shooting of Michael Martin in Rome Township. According to the sheriff, one of the deputy involved shooting probes has concluded, two are pending. In each case the BCI's findings will be brought before a grand jury.