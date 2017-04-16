Victim Identified, Car Located in Fatal Millcreek Pedestrian Accident

Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's hit-and-run accident in Millcreek Township.

It happened around 2 a.m. at West 38th and Lancaster Road.

Officers say Neil Schmalenbach, 84, of Millcreek, was walking westbound when they believe a black Honda sedan hit him and dragged him down the road before fleeing the scene.

Schmalenbach was transported to UPMC Hamot where he was pronounced dead from severe head trauma and cardiac arrest.

A woman came forward Sunday to provide information about her involvement in the crash, police said. The vehicle is in police custody, and traffic investigators are still reviewing this incident.