E.A.R.S. Warns about Rabbit Regret

The Easter bunny is a popular animal on this holiday, and sometimes it can be a popular pet purchase to fill a basket. The Erie Area Rabbit Society and Rescue has a warning if you decide to become a bunny parent.

"Normally, a rabbit is not a good pet for a young child... we strongly suggest you get a stuffed pet for that,” says co-founder of E.A.R.S., Ron Steger.

If a family isn’t ready to take on that responsibility after the Easter buzz, many families have “rabbit regret,” and try to return the bunnies.

Unfortunately, for now, you can’t take it to E.A.R.S.

"We are, at this time closed to surrenders. Because what happens is our number one responsibility has to be to the bunnies that we have right now,” says Ron.

If you do need to surrender your rabbit, Ron says there are places in Pittsburgh that will take them. He says the drive can discourage people, and they often just let the bunny out into the wild. Ron warns that is the number one thing you shouldn’t do with a domestic rabbit.

"Do not release the rabbit outside. A lot of people think they can release the rabbit and it will just meld in with the wild rabbits. They will not. A rabbit will normally die within 24 hours if it's put outside,” he says.

If you do want to make one of these bunnies part of your family, Ron says there's some major things you need to consider before taking on this responsibility.

"Rabbits are a 7-10 to 12 year commitment. They are not a low maintenance pet and they're not a starter pet,” Ron explains.

If you are interested in adopting, Ron says they make wonderful pets, but do your research.

Even though E.A.R.S. isn’t accepting surrenders, they are always accepting volunteers.

You can learn more about E.A.R.S. by clicking here.

For the Pittsburgh shelter, click here.