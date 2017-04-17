Erie VA Medical Center: Giving You the Business

The Erie VA Medical Center serves more than 21.000 veterans every year, and the number is growing.

So the facilities at the complex are being improved and upgraded to keep pace with the increased demand for all sorts of services.

Erie VA Medical Center Director John Gennaro said, "Since coming on board this past June, we have been able to award more than $25 million in construction projects for this year alone. Now typically we are on pace to do $2 million-$3 million per year."

Gennaro says expanding the modernizing facilities makes sense, with the center providing more services to more veterans every year.

Still not all vets sign up.

Administrators say that is a mistake.

Gennaro said, "We encourage all veterans to come and enroll. Even if you don't need it right now because tomorrow is a new day, circumstances may change. So it is best to be enrolled in the VA health system. So you don't have to worry about any of the administrative processes and enrollment if and when you need our services."