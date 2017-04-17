Local Business Starts #MyErie Mondays

With all the buzz surrounding the CBS documentary that came to Erie, we’ve been telling you about the #OurErie and #MyErie campaigns. Another local business owner is joining the effort with #MyErie Mondays.

Owner of The Juice Jar Heidi Lutz’s business may be in Millcreek, but she never thought twice about helping Erie, specifically the schools.

She’s teaming up with Iron Empire to give back to the Partnership for Erie’s Public Schools.

There’s three ways you can help, wearing the Iron Empire #MyErie shirt, ordering their “Commadore Berry,” or just tipping the staff, only on Mondays.

“You know right now, we're fighting for our education for our kids. It's one of the most important things that's going on right now. And I really feel that people can make a difference. They feel like they're just once person and there's nothing they can do, but there's a lot we can do,” says Heidi.

Heidi isn’t sure how long she’ll be running #MyErie Mondays, but as long as people keep supporting, she’ll keep it going.