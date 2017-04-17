Local Business Starts #MyErie Mondays - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Business Starts #MyErie Mondays

Posted: Updated:

With all the buzz surrounding the CBS documentary that came to Erie, we’ve been telling you about the #OurErie and #MyErie campaigns.  Another local business owner is joining the effort with #MyErie Mondays.

Owner of The Juice Jar Heidi Lutz’s business may be in Millcreek, but she never thought twice about helping Erie, specifically the schools.

She’s teaming up with Iron Empire to give back to the Partnership for Erie’s Public Schools. 

There’s three ways you can help, wearing the Iron Empire #MyErie shirt, ordering their “Commadore Berry,” or just tipping the staff, only on Mondays.

You know right now, we're fighting for our education for our kids.  It's one of the most important things that's going on right now.  And I really feel that people can make a difference.  They feel like they're just once person and there's nothing they can do, but there's a lot we can do,” says Heidi.

Heidi isn’t sure how long she’ll be running #MyErie Mondays, but as long as people keep supporting, she’ll keep it going.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com