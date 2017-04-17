Retrial Date Set for Julian Mickel in Murder Case - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Retrial Date Set for Julian Mickel in Murder Case

Julian Mickel Julian Mickel

A judge has set a date for the retrial of Julian Mickel in a fatal 2014 Erie shooting.

The retrial will start with jury selection May 22 at 9:30 a.m., an order from Judge John Garhart says.

Mickel is charged with fatally shooting Jaree Warren, 24, in a parking lot on West 18th Street Dec. 6, 2014.

A jury failed to reach a verdict on all counts March 31 after two days of deliberations.

During two days of testimony, a prosecution witness said he saw Mickel shoot Warren. He also told the court before Warren died, he named Mickel as the shooter.

Two defense witnesses said the shooter was not Mickel but a much shorter man.

