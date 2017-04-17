Bond Changed for Man Charged in Erie Pizza Delivery Driver Robbery

The bond has been changed for one of the suspects charged in the robbery of a pizza delivery driver in December.

Judge Stephanie Domitrovich changed the bond for Gerald Jeffries, 23, from $25,000 monetary to unsecured.

Jeffries is charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

Police were called to an apartment in the 2600 block of Cherry Street just after 10:30 p.m. Dec. 6 for a robbery.

Jeffries and another man, Robert Kent, 46, reportedly borrowed the phone from a nearby convenience store and placed an order to Alfee's Pizza to be delivered to the apartment.

When the driver showed up at the door, police say the two men pushed him inside the apartment and robbed him of cash and a $50 food order.

The driver was not hurt.

Jeffries remains behind bars in the Erie County Prison as of early Monday afternoon.