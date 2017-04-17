Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

An Erie man faces a maximum sentence of more than 400 years in prison and a $1 million in fines after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

State agents arrested 31 year old William Leuschen last fall after a three month undercover investigation.

Agents searched his home and said they found files on his computer showing children engaging in sexual acts.

Today, Leuschen pleaded guilty to all 42 of the criminal counts he faced.

He will be sentenced in July.