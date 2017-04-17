Deadly Hit-and-Run Accident Brings to Light State Law Calling for Harsher Penalties

Millcreek police are investigation a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run accident, which happened in the early-morning hours on Sunday.

A woman came forward to police later on Sunday, telling them she was behind the wheel of the car that hit someone around 2:00 a.m Sunday, along West 38th street, by Lancaster road.

Neil Schmalenbach, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The district attorney will have the final say on what charges, if any, the driver may face.



But a fairly new state law closes a loophole, that actually encouraged people to leave the scene of a crash, especially if they had been drinking.

We don't know the circumstances surrounding the deadly pedestrian hit and run accident along west 38th street over the weekend.

Was the driver drunk? Did she get scared and drive off? Did she not know she hit someone? That is what Millcreek police are trying to sort out.

And Pennsylvania's Kevin's Law was enacted for accidents just like this.

It went into effect in August of 2014, and calls for stiffer penalties for someone who leaves the scene of an accident.

Erie News Now sat down with local defense attorney, Eric Hackwelder, to learn more about Kevin's Law.

He says it stemmed from a deadly 2012 accident, when a driver hit and killed two people in Dallas, Pennsylvania, then fled the scene, that driver did not get charged with DUI or enhanced penalties.

Hackwelder says before Kevin's law, there was incentive for a driver to flee the scene to avoid a DUI charge. But now, drivers should know that's not the case, "You stop and render aid, that's what you have to do," said Hackwelder. "Because now there's no benefit to a person who believes that they're trying to avoid a DUI and they would flee the scene to avoid harsher penalties, because the penalties for Kevin's law are just as harsh as they would be for a DUI," Hackwelder continued.

Hackwelder says the driver doesn't necessarily have to be drunk. Kevin's Law aims to hold any driver accountable for leaving the scene of an accident that causes serious bodily harm, or claims a life, "If the accident results in death you have a 3 year mandatory minimum, plus enhanced penalties," said Hackwelder. "So essentially if you leave the scene of an accident that results in bodily injury or death you're no better off than if it were a DUI, and that was the purpose of the law," Hackwelder continued.