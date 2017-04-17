Car, SUV End Up In Ditch Prompting Traffic Tie-Up on Interstate - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Car, SUV End Up In Ditch Prompting Traffic Tie-Up on Interstate 90

Posted: Updated:

A car and SUV end up in a ditch off Interstate 90, after the two go off the road around 5:45pm Monday. This happened in the westbound lane of 90, about 1/4 mile from mile marker 28. Five people in the car were not injured, but the driver of the SUV was taken to UPMC Hamot with minor injuries. The SUV rolled over and the crash prompted delays in that area during rush hour.  

