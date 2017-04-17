Cleveland Suspect Has Visited Erie - No Evidence He Fled Here After Crime

There were steady national and local news reports and plenty of chatter on social media, suggesting that Cleveland fugitive Steve Stephens, suspected of killing a man and posting the murder on Facebook, may be have fled to the Erie area. But solid source information was scant.

Erie News Now set out to learn which information was fact or fiction. We confirmed with the administration at Presque Isle Downs and Casino that Stephens has gambled here, using his player's card at least once so far in 2017. Jennifer See, Director of Marketing at the casino said, "We were notified yesterday (Sunday) afternoon of the possibility of him coming into this region, and I know that they have been looking for him. The gentleman has been here on property one time so far this year based on his carded play, overall it's business as usual."

State Police confirmed that that all barracks in the area, including the small on-site barracks at the casino, were alerted Sunday afternoon, to keep a lookout for the suspect, but say there is no credible evidence that he's been here since the brutal murder was posted on Facebook. In a prepared statement, State Police Community Services Officer, Trooper Cindy Owens said, "We're concerned about the citizens of the commonwealth however, we do not have any substantiated information that the fugitive Steven Stephens is in our area."

State police told Erie News Now they have responded quickly to multiple alleged local sightings of Stephens, and so far they are false...including reports the suspect left his cell phone in the Harborcreek Walmart."That information was not relayed to the State Police from the FBI or the Cleveland officers investigating the incident," Trooper Owen said. "I would just advise the public not to believe everything they see on social media and to watch for a uniformed officer speaking with the news media like yourself and take that information into accounts," she added.

State Police will remain vigilant and every barracks is equipped with the description of the suspect and his vehicle. If the public sees the fugitive or his vehicle they should report it immediately to local police or call 9-1-1. Trooper Owen offered this advice, "The public should not confront the fugitive and should report the most accurate information as soon as possible." At Presque Isle Downs and Casino, Jennifer See said gamblers are staying vigilant as well. "Well we've actually had a lot of Facebook posts from our players saying, hey you might want to be aware, so they're trying to also help give us information."