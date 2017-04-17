Fatal Crash Takes Life of Driver, Horse After Collision in Clari - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fatal Crash Takes Life of Driver, Horse After Collision in Clarion County

Posted: Updated:

A collision in Clarion County has killed a woman, and the horse that collided with her vehicle last night. The Clarion County Coroner has confirmed that 49-year-old Beatrice King of Guys Mills, PA, was pronounced dead at the scene after a horse went into her path as she was driving on State Route 338 in Ashland Township, Sunday night. The coroner tells Erie News Now, after hitting the horse, the car continued down the road and into a wooded area. It was several hours before King and the vehicle were pulled from the woods. ### 

