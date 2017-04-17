Pro Watercross Event Set to Make Splash In Erie This Summer

An event coming to Erie this summer that is set to make a splash, along Erie's waterfront. The Flyboard National Tour will join the annual Erie Poker Run with boats racing along the water and raising money for the Bradley Foulk Children's Advocacy Center.

There are only three locations in the nation where this type of Watercross event takes place and Erie is one of them. The Erie Sports Commission helped secure the attraction for this year, which is free for spectators. The 2017 Flyboard National Tour is taking place June 24 and 25, with boats arriving for the poker run on Friday, June 2, right along Erie's Bayfront. For more information: www.eriesportscommission.com