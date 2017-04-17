Erie City Council considers one-year extension of rental inspection program

After claims the City of Erie's rental inspection program is becoming ineffective, members of Erie City Council are now considering a shorter contract with its outside inspection company.

"The program is not going to be discontinued," said Casimir Kwitowski, Erie City Council president, "but we're going to look at it with a little more scrutiny."

That's why council could vote on just a one-year extension of the controversial program this Wednesday at 7:30p.m. inside Council Chambers, 626 State St. Kwitowski and Councilman Jim Winarski, are demanding an audit of the program will create transparency. That would be the first since the program's inception in 2006.

"Whether that be numbers wise or just the program on the whole," said Winarski, regarding what council hopes to learn through the extension.

An audit could be forthcoming but so far nothing has been scheduled, according to Teresa Stankiewicz, Erie City Controller.

The program requires landlords to pay a $40 each year for an inspection every two years. Critics argue not all rental properties are getting inspected, and that it's not combating the city's blight problem, which leads to another issue: whether or not the city should renew its deal with the current inspection agency, BIU, the Building Inspection Underwriters, located at 1805 W. 38th St., Erie. BIU cannot enforce the code violations they issue unlike the city can because they are only the inspection agency. The City of Erie's code enforcement department is and would continue to be responsible for citing the violations.

"It should work hand-in-hand with code enforcement, which will help with our blight issue," said Winarski.

In March, council signed a one-month extension of the previous 10-year contract. They could continue signing those shorter extensions, if a deal can't be reached by April 30. Council would have to waive some of the rules that would allow the extension to be added to Wednesday's agenda following a final discussion during Council's regularly scheduled caucus Wednesday evening prior to the meeting.

"We want to take a good hard look at it for a year or so and see what we find out about it," said Kwitowski.