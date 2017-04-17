Posting Crimes to Social Media

Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens is not the only person to utilize social media platforms to upload or live-stream crimes.

"People want fame and fortune now-a-days, so this is an easy way to get it in a very twisted, and demented way," said Brian Sheridan, Communications Department Chair at Mercyhurst University.

Sheridan said these types of posts not only gain attention of the public, but of law enforcement as well, becoming a prime piece of evidence in the crime. However, it can also make their job more difficult.

"The amount of rumors and amount of false stories and information that is sent back to the police, and then that would slow them down because they have to investigate every tip that they get," explained Sheridan.

Yet, the live streaming and uploading of crimes isn't something that can be easily controlled, because it infringes upon freedom of speech.

"The first amendment means that we protect speech that we agree with and things that we disagree with, or find abhorrent like this," he said.

Some things can be removed by the social media platforms. In response to Stephen's uploading of the alleged murder on Facebook, Facebook sent a statement to Erie News Now:

"This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook. We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety."

But Facebook can't be the only eyes. Sheridan said it's also the job of the viewer if they see, read or hear something.

"Don't ignore it. Take the proper steps, call the properties, alert Facebook...if we want to keep it free and open, we have to have some responsibility and being our brother's keeper on that," he said.

If you see Stephens, authorities say call 9-1-1 and do not approach. Anyone with information or tips regarding this case is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.