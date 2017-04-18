Oil CIty Man Injured in Harborcreek Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Oil CIty Man Injured in Harborcreek Crash

An Oil City man is in the hospital, after he is intentionally hit by a car early Easter morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 Sunday morning, in the University Gates Apartments Parking Lot, in Harborcreek Township.

Police say 21-year-old Khalil Aviles of Erie hit another unnamed 21-year-old male with a vehicle.

The victim was taken to UPMC-Hamot with a suspected head and back injury. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Police report that Aviles was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, driving under the influence, and recklessly endangering another person.

Aviles currently sits in the Erie County Prison with bond set at $50,000 bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

