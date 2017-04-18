PA State Police Issue Statement on "Facebook Killer" - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PA State Police Issue Statement on "Facebook Killer"

Erie, PA – "Facebook Killer" Steve Stephens was spotted just after 11 a.m. this morning by an alert citizen near the intersection of Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue in Erie County, Pennsylvania, which is less than two miles from PSP Troop E headquarters.

PSP troopers immediately began to canvas the area for Stephens and located him in his vehicle a short time later. Troopers in marked patrol units initiated a pursuit that lasted approximately two miles. The troopers attempted a PIT maneuver to disable Stephens’ vehicle, a white Ford Fusion. As the vehicle was spinning out of control from the PIT maneuver, Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head.

A patrol trooper involved with the pursuit could not stop in time and slid into Stephens’ vehicle causing minor damage. No injuries to law enforcement or members of the public were reported.

