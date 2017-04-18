Bob Brabender Dies - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bob Brabender Dies


Bob Brabender

A well known Erie political and civic leader has died.

Bob Brabender was 90 years old.

He spent several years on Erie City Council and served on both the Erie Port Authority and the Erie Civic Center Authority.

Brabender was also a long time coach in the Erie School District and was elected to the Erie Metropolitan Chapter of the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Kloecker funeral home at 25th and Sassafras.

The funeral is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church

