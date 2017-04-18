Walleye Eggs Arrive at Bayfront Hatchery - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Walleye Eggs Arrive at Bayfront Hatchery

Posted: Updated:
Walleye Eggs Walleye Eggs

The S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie will be busy the next three weeks watching over 1.2 million walleye eggs.

The eggs arrived this morning from the Linesville Hatchery.

Volunteers then put them into tanks.

They will closely monitor the eggs as they grow.

And sometime in early May, they will be placing the tiny walleye into Presque Isle Bay.

But only a small percentage of the walleye will survive to grow big enough for fishermen to catch in the future.

Bob Zawadzki of the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie said, "Mother nature and biologists tell us it is 1%-3%. We accept that. the fact we have them spawned out helps them also when we release them."

The volunteers also spend time take care of perch and brown trout eggs at the Chestnut Street Hatchery.

