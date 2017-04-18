Presque Isle Beach Survey Confirms Extensive Erosion

Walkers in today's annual spring beach survey at Presque Isle expected to find substantial erosion.

And they did.

At the same time money for sand replenishment remains uncertain.

The walkers found plenty of trouble spots.

They say severe erosion was caused by a combination of high lake levels, bad winter storms and the lack of protective winter ice.

One of the worst spots, the Mill Road beaches where some trees have been uprooted, and portions of old metal piers and groins are exposed.

Park managers say the beach may not be open for swimming this year.

But a decision won't be made for some time.

Now the state has earmarked about $1 million for sand replenishment this year.

But federal funding is doubtful after no federal money last year.

Mike Mohr of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said, "If we don't get that nourishment we will have a significant deficit. The erosion you have seen will continue and spread."

It is not clear yet if the state money will be used for a spring or fall sand nourishment project.

And efforts continue to try to get federal funding.