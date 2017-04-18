Agents Serve Search Warrant at Erie Coke Plant

Several federal agents from the EPA Criminal Investigation Division, the FBI, and US Customs served a search warrant at the Erie Coke plant Tuesday morning.

No specific information about the search was released by the authorities.

A news release from the EPA Regional Office in Philadelphia said the Erie Coke facility is subject to a clean air act operating permit that regulates emission limits.

The statement said the EPA will continue to address any compliance issues to ensure protection of the surrounding community

It said exposure to benzene and other hazardous air pollutants found in coke ovens can significantly harm human health.