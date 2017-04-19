Blue and Green Lights Show Support for Donate Life Month - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Blue and Green Lights Show Support for Donate Life Month

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Erie's Bicentennial Tower can be seen lit up in blue and green to recognize Donate Life Month.
Tuesday, gifts were made in honor of lost loved ones at the lighting ceremony.
UPMC-Hamot is the first and only transplant center in the region.

For more information or questions call (814) 877-3625, or go to the UPMC-Hamot Kidney Transplant Program's website here.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com