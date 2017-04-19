Fire Destroys Farm House in Venango Township

Firefighters spent the early part of Wednesday morning, putting out the remaining hot spots from a fire in Crawford County.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on Sherrod Hill Road, just north of Venango Township.

Crews managed to keep the fire from spreading to multiple buildings, containing it to a single farm house. That farm house sustained major damage.

A number of vehicles on the property were either destroyed or damaged by the fire, some farm equipment as well.

One person was home at the time, but we are told that man did get out OK.

There is no word yet on a cause.