Meadville Woman Found Guilty of Harassing Millcreek Police Officer

The Meadville woman, who accused a Millcreek police officer of using excessive force during an incident at the Millcreek mall, is found guilty of harassment.

Judge Sue Strohmeyer found Debbie Mullen guilty of a summary charge of harassment, during a summary trial Tuesday afternoon.

Mullen hit a Millcreek police officer in the chest, while officers investigated a shoplifting report, outside of the Millcreek mall back in February.

Mullen's granddaughter was accused of shoplifting from a store inside the mall, Mullen said when she asked the officers what was going on that's when she was arrested.

Erie News Now first showed you cell phone video, taken by Mullen's daughter, it shows a Millcreek police officer handcuffing Mullen, who's face down on the ground.

Mullen claimed it was excessive force.

But Millcreek police say what preceded the arrest, not seen on video, was Mullen hitting the officer.

Mullen did not show up to Tuesday's hearing, but it still went on, and she was found guilty of a summary charge of harassment.