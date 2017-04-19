Driver Hits School Bus and then Leaves the Scene - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Driver Hits School Bus and then Leaves the Scene

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Erie police are looking for the driver, who took off from the scene, after hitting a school bus.

It happened at E 25th St. and German St., around 3:20 p.m.
According to reports from the scene, the driver of a SUV ran a stop sign, and hit the door of the Erie school district bus.
The door of the bus and front-end of the SUV suffered damage.
The two students who were on the bus at the time, had to use the rear exit to get out.
 Neither suffered any injuries, but they were checked out at the scene, as a precaution.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com