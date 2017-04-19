Driver Hits School Bus and then Leaves the Scene

Erie police are looking for the driver, who took off from the scene, after hitting a school bus.

It happened at E 25th St. and German St., around 3:20 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of a SUV ran a stop sign, and hit the door of the Erie school district bus.

The door of the bus and front-end of the SUV suffered damage.

The two students who were on the bus at the time, had to use the rear exit to get out.

Neither suffered any injuries, but they were checked out at the scene, as a precaution.