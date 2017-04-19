Erie Coke Plant Responds to Clean Air Investigation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Coke Plant Responds to Clean Air Investigation

ERIE, Pa. -

Erie Coke has issued a statement, after several federal agents from the EPA Criminal Investigation Division, the FBI, and U.S. Customs, served a search warrant at the facility, Tuesday.
It states, the reason for the search has not been shared with Erie Coke.
The company also says it is unaware of any issues that would have prompted the search.
There was no specific information about the search was released by the authorities.
 A news release from the EPA regional office in Philadelphia said, the Erie Coke facility is subject to a "Clean Air Act" operating permit, that regulates emission limits.

