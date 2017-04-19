Congress in Recess-Why No Town Hall Meetings in Erie?

Members of Congress have been on recess for the past two weeks. It's called a work period, where representatives return home to meet with constituents. But many federal lawmakers are no longer hosting town hall meetings to answer questions face to face.

Northwestern Pennsylvania has not been forgotten by all of its senators or congressmen during this April recess period. Lawmakers have visited here, but they just do not want to sponsor, or attend, the old-fashioned town hall meetings that used to be a frequent occurrence this time of year.



Last week, Senator Pat Toomey chose to spend a part of a day in Erie County visiting Lord Corporation in Summit Township. He met with constituents, but most of them were Lord employees, during a tour that was closed to the public. Congressman Mike Kelly spent today at a similar event, a tour of the Onex plant on Erie's east side.



Both Kelly and Toomey say they have nothing against a town hall meeting. But, they both prefer to hold a telephone town hall, where thousands of people can participate from the comfort of their homes. The old fashioned town hall meetings, where a lawmaker appears in person, can get disorderly. Kelly admits he has a problem when a conversation passes beyond the point of being civil. He says that kind of town meeting also makes many constituents uncomfortable.

"Most seniors don't like confrontation. They don't like anger. They want to have a conversation. And I think what we decided very early on is let's put them in a situation, or in an area where they feel most comfortable. There's nothing more comfortable than sitting in your own home and having a conversation with their representative," Kelly said.

Kelly held his first telephone town hall six years ago, the latest one taking place last month. He says people like that format better than a face to face town hall meeting. He believes people who normally would not ask a question in public, would ask one over the phone.