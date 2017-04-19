Drivers Reminded to be Careful Driving on Rural Roads

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and State Police want to remind you to be careful when driving along rural roads.

They offered the advice as part of Rural Roads Safety Week during a news conference Wednesday at Troyer's Growers in Waterford.

Farm equipment will start to appear on the road as farmers across the state return to the field to plant their crops this spring.

The slow-moving farm vehicles and equipment can inconvenience impatient drivers, but farmers say the size of the equipment also makes it difficult for them to see drivers.

PennDOT says there were 89 crashes, including 72 injuries and one fatality, involving farm equipment on Pennsylvania's rural roads in 2016.