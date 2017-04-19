Diana Strong: Woman in Need of Kidney Gets a Surprise Fundraiser

In recognition of National Donate Life Month, one woman in need of a kidney transplant arrived in style to her surprise fundraiser.

Pulling up in a limo, Diana O-Rourke was immediately greeted by a flash mob of supporters.

Throughout the evening speakers gave their support and encouragement as O-Rourke battles her illness.

While she is in need of a kidney transplant, many are recognizing the benefits of having the only kidney transplant facility in the region.

UPMC-Hamot's Kidney Transplant program has helped save the lives of hundreds since it has opened.

You can learn more about the program at their website, or by calling (814) 877-3625.