Chautauqua Election: Candidate Announcement

A Chautauqua County Legislator is running for County Executive in the November election.

George Borrello made the announcement at the Silver Creek Fireman's Club, Wednesday afternoon.

He has served as a legislator representing the town of Hanover, since taking officer in 2010.

He has helped downsize the County Legislature, form the Lake Erie Management Commission, and pass an Amnesty program, for the County Occupancy tax.