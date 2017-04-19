Reward May Be in the Works For McDonald's Employee

Tom Ducharme, the owner and operator of the McDonald's where the alert employee recognized Ohio Facebook suspect Steve Stephens said he couldn't be prouder, and a reward of sorts is in the works.

Stephens stopped for a moment at a McDonald's drive through in Erie, Pennsylvania where an employee noticed him. She started to call police and asked her manager and the owner to look for themselves.

The owner explained they then delayed Stephens slightly by telling him his french fries were not quite ready. That gave police just enough time to catch up with Stephens. When the employee saw Stephens' car she knew she spotted the 'Ohio Facebook Killer.'

Since yesterday, the McDonald's has received a lot of attention. Flowers were dropped off by a local citizen Wednesday congratulating the work of the employees, and the staff has received a lot of kind words.

So far it isn't clear if the employee will be receiving the 50,000 dollar reward. However, Ducharme said she won't walk away with her hands empty.

"One of those things that we've got to kind of let all of this stuff die down a little bit then yes, I know me myself personally, I will be making sure that something is done and I could only imagine that through McDonald's something will be done," said Ducharme.

The woman who recognized Stephens has not been identified. She wants to stay in the background.