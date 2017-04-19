Is Your Ex Keeping You From Seeing Your Kids?

Many parents struggle after losing custody of their children in court.

These parents are now coming together to speak up against what they call, parental alienation. Parental alienation is when false information or glorified facts are used against a loving, stable parent, to make them look unfit to raise a child.

Now, these parents see themselves as targets and are speaking up for their rights to be involved in their child's lives.

Jodi Mueller became the founder of parental alienation in Iowa, after losing contact with all four of her children.

In an interview, she told Erie News Now about one of the hardest parts of being alienated from her kids.

Mueller is urging parents all over the country to speak up and talk to your legislatures to demand defunding of Title IV D and E to help you see your kids.

This is because she believes, it all lies in the courts, and says parental alienation is "court funded child abuse."

Interviewed by the Huffington Post, Mueller provided us with a simple check list to help you know if your ex is alienating you from your children.

Allow the child to talk negatively or disrespectfully about other parent?

Set up tempting events or activities that would interfere with the other parent's time or visitation with the child?

Give the child decision-making power about spending time with the other parent?

Act hurt and/or betrayed if the child shows any positive feelings towards the other parent?

Ask the child to lie or keep secrets from the other parent to attempt to betray the parent's trust in the child?

Infringe on the other parent's time with the child with excessive phone calls, texts, or unscheduled visits?

Use the child as a messenger or a spy, putting the child in the middle?

Reinvent a new past for your child that does not include the other parent?

Refuse to keep the other parent in the loop regarding medical or educational issues?

Intercept calls, mail or gifts for the child from the other parent?

Discourage a relationship between the child and other parent either verbally or non-verbally?

Keeping important events from the "targeted" parent: graduations, milestones, awards, sporting events, extra-curricular activities. etc.

If one or more of these sounds like you or your ex, that person is fostering alienation from the other parent.

Mueller, among others, believe this is a form of abuse, and children should have the ability to get to know and love both parents without a tainted influence from the other.