Another Round of Thunderstorms Likely on Thursday Evening, Night - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Another Round of Thunderstorms Likely on Thursday Evening, Night Potentially With Strong Wind, Hail

On the heels of Wednesday evening's showers and thunderstorms, the late-night hours will be drier with only a stray leftover shower. Patchy dense fog will form in some areas, however. Temperatures may briefly drop to 51 degrees in Erie, although we'll rebound quickly closer to 60 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a high near 75. Spotty showers in the afternoon will give way to a much more widespread round of stronger thunderstorms toward evening. Some of the storms could be severe with wind and hail the main concerns.

Behind that, we'll turn much cooler on Friday and Saturday, with highs dropping back down into the low 50s, both days. - Geoff Cornish

