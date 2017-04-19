Erie School Board approves full consolidation by 2017-18 school year

It's likely the last graduating classes from Strong Vincent and East High Schools will be this year.

In a 7-2 vote, the Erie School Board sided with district administrators to implement its consolidation plan by the start of next school year.

"We have to go forward looking at the best way to save money and somehow make it better for the kids," said Board President Frank Petrungar, Jr., who voted for the consolidation proposal, known as "Option A."

"I didn't believe that rushing into a consolidation was the right thing to do," said Board Director Robbie Fabrizi, who was one of two no-votes for Option A. "I felt that there isn't enough time to acclimate the kids."

Option A calls for full reconfiguration of the district's elementary schools, switching from a K-8 model to a K-5 model, by the start of next school year. Wayne and Emerson-Gridley Schools would close under the plan.

It would convert Strong Vincent and East into middle schools, leaving Central Tech and Collegiate Academy as the only two high schools. Both would begin offering magnet programs beginning in the 2017-18 school year, programs such as performing and fine arts at Collegiate Academy or an international program for the district's growing immigrant and refugee population. That includes an offering existing magnets, such as STEM programs at Central Tech, to all high school students district-wide.

"We already have some standing committees on safety, communications, programming," said Brian Polito, the district's chief financial officer who will take over as superintendent July 1. "Those committees are going to start meeting on a regular basis now."

The plan would save the district between $4-6 million by next year, as it works to eliminate its $9.5 million budget deficit for 17-18 and reduce the more-than 5,000 empty seats district-wide.

But some board members wanted to see a gradual consolidation process: A two-year phase-in plan, called "Option D."

"Together, kids from the east and west side... there were some inherent dangers I was concerned about," said Fabrizi, referring to potential city and geographical rivalries spilling over into the newly-configured schools.

This vote was to approve the administration's proposal. A formal vote on school consolidation is scheduled for June 22.

"So there could be changes that happen prior to that. It gives us time to think about everything," Petrungar said.

But if nothing does change, it's likely many other things will such as sports. The district would offer one team per sport at the high school level at Central Tech. Even the name of Central Tech could change, Polito reaffirmed Wednesday, just some of the changes in the new-look Erie School District.

"Now is when the real work begins," he said.