Coroner Uses Tattoos to Positively Identify Facebook Killer Steve Stephens

Erie News Now has continuing coverage of the ongoing investigation into the death of the so-called Facebook killer here in Erie county.

The Erie county coroner has positively identified the suspect as Steve Stephens, using his many tattoos to identify him.

Coroner Lyell Cook tells Erie News Now Stephens had several tattoos on his body, and family members were able to specifically describe four prominent tattoos on his body.

In the meantime, State police have been searching the white ford fusion Stephens was driving for evidence. they're still trying to nail down the details of exactly what he was up to while he was on the run.



They say they recovered a 45-caliber handgun believed to be the same one used in the Easter Sunday shooting of Robert Godwin, 74, in Cleveland.

Video of that shooting posted to Facebook is what started the nationwide search for Stephens.

That search ended at the McDonald's on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek Tuesday morning, when a restaurant worker recognized the suspect and call the cops.

Stephens took his own life after a brief chase.

After a Wednesday autopsy, the corner declared the death a suicide, from a single gunshot wound to the head.