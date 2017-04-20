'Making a Murderer' Lawyers to Highlight Law Day Luncheon

If you haven't had your fill of the December 2015 Netflix series "making a murderer," maybe hearing from Stephen Avery's defense attorneys yourself will help shed some more light.

Avery's defense attorney's Dean Strang, and Jerome Buting are set to speak as the keynote speakers at the Erie County Bar Associations law day luncheon on May 1st. Every year the bar brings in high profile speakers to talk to members of both the bar and the public about the importance of law in our country. This year, over 600 people signed up to hear Strang and Buting tell their side of the case and why they believe their client, Stephen Avery was wrongfully charged with murder.

The highly popular Netflix series was filmed over a 10-year period and captured audiences with it's mind twisting abilities. Attorney Tim Riley, the chair of the Bar Association's law day committee says it's important to hear from these high profile speakers as a refresher and to get people thinking.

"I love bringing people in from out of town to talk about these issues because it gets us thinking about things as lawyers," said Riley.

"They're both going to give us a different perspective during their speech and then they will open it up for questions from the audience," Riley added.

The event was moved to the Bayfront Convention Center to accommodate the large crowd. No word on if they will be selling any more tickets to the event.