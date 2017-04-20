New Nature Play Area Coming to Erie Zoo

Children visiting the Erie Zoo this summer, will have a new place to learn and explore.

Maleno Development ceremonially broke ground Thursday on a new nature playground.

It'll be located in the children's area of the Erie Zoo.

The new playground will feature a series of tree houses, joined together by rope bridges, with climbing areas, and children's activities and play centers.

It will be called Maleno Adventure Woods, and help reconnect kids to nature, "There's all kinds of research that shows that kids that connect with nature are more physically fit, they have a better attention span, there's all kids of benefits to getting out and playing outside," said Erie Zoo Executive Director Scott Mitchell.

"It fits perfectly with the Erie Zoo's theme of natural play," said Natalie Washburn of Maleno Development. "There are lots of studies of natural play and

how important that is for children, so it'll be a great place for kids to get their energy out, enjoy the ropes, and enjoy the tree houses," Washburn.



Maleno Development is donating the materials and labor for the entire project, and Mitchell says it'll be a great addition to the children's area,

"This is one of the most popular areas in the entire zoo and you do have to keep things fresh, and you have to add things because kids come back over and over and over again, so this is a real unique way to provide something new," said Mitchell.

"Maleno has been in business for 40 years and giving back to children and families that have supported us is very important, so we're exited to be giving back to the community and especially children who can benefit for years to come," said Washburn.

The project is expected to be done in June.