Presque Isle May Switch to Aerial Deer Count

It appears the annual deer count at Presque Isle will soon be done from the air, not the ground.

An aerial test run was done this week.

It gave spotters a clear view of the park, but the timing was not ideal because of emerging foliage.

A real count would be done in winter, with bare trees, and hopefully snow, to make it easier to spot deer.

The aerial count would replace the current ground survey where employees look for signs of deer, then estimate the size of the herd.

Numbers help the park set the scope of the annual controlled hunt used to thin the herd.

Managers think the aerial survey will give them a much better count.

Park Operations Manager Matt Greene said, "This way being up in a helicopter is a much more accurate way to count. There is still a little bit of estimating involved, but being able to see the deer on the ground from the helicopter is obviously much more accurate."

Helicopter surveys stopped more than 20 years ago because of the cost to hire a private company.

The plan now would use a state police helicopter to help the state park.

The switch to the aerial count could start early next year.