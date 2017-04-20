Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping girl arrested in California

After five weeks on the run, a Tennessee teacher who kidnapped and fled with his 15-year-old student has been arrested in California, authorities said.

The student, Elizabeth Thomas, was found safe in in Cecilville, near the Oregon border, her sister Kat Thomas said Thursday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation earlier had said the two were found in a commune, but backed off that description and said they were found in a remote cabin in Cecilville, about two hours from the nearest police station.

"There aren't words in the English language to describe the level of relief and elation experienced by the Thomas family," said Jason Whatley, the family's attorney. "Now begins another hard chapter, but for now, we celebrate."

Tad Cummins, 50, fled with Elizabeth from their small town of Culleoka, Tennessee, on March 13. They disappeared a few weeks after a student reported seeing Cummins and Elizabeth kissing in a classroom.

A call to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tip line led to a remote cabin where the Nissan Rogue at the center of the search was parked outside and the two inside, TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said.

After the capture, one federal charge of transportation of a minor across state lines for the purpose of having criminal sexual intercourse was filed against Cummins, said Jack Smith, acting US attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. The charge carries a minimum of 10 years.

Timeline: From kissing allegation to 5-week manhunt

A 2,000-mile escape

Surveillance video showed the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City on March 15. But after that, the trail went cold.

The break came when someone spotted Cummins' Nissan Rogue in a remote part of Siskiyou County, California -- more than 2,000 miles from Culleoka, Tennessee.

"Someone called that tip in, and undoubtedly they had seen media reports of this abduction," Whatley said. "It worked exactly they way it was supposed to work."

A quirk in the law

Cummins faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said last month.

But Tennessee law allows children older than 12 to decide whether to leave their families, unless their removal or confinement "is accomplished by force, threat or fraud."

That means to prove a kidnapping took place, prosecutors will have to show Elizabeth was unlawfully removed or had her freedom restricted.

Estranged wife speaks out

Cummins' estranged wife, Jill Cummins, was "very emotional" when she learned both were found safe, her attorney Michael Cox said.

"She is excited that they were found and nobody was hurt," Cox said. "She has not spoken to Tad."

Jill Cummins had filed for divorce, saying she felt betrayed by her husband. She had no idea why her husband went to Northern California.

"This is not somewhere they had frequently visited," her attorney said. "I'm not aware that they had ever been there."