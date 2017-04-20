Retired FBI Special Agent Weighs in on Facebook Killer Investigation

Investigators are still trying to trace Facebook Killer, Steve Stephens' steps, after he pulled the trigger on Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland, and then on himself a couple of days later here in Erie.

The investigation will take a lot of police work.

Erie News Now sat down with retired FBI Special Agent Jerry Clark, to learn more about what goes into these large-scale investigations.

The short answer is good communication, with law enforcement agencies working together, but also the community playing a crucial role in those investigations.

State police are still trying to figure out just what Stephens was doing between the time he shot and killed Godwin Easter Sunday in Ohio, and shot himself while running from police here in Erie on Tuesday.

They're tracking leads, and analyzing GPS and Stephens' vehicle's navigation system.



Retired Special Agent Clark is currently the Assistant Professor of the Criminal Justice Program at Gannon University.

During his decades-long career in law enforcement, he spent six years on the FBI's Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.

He says tracking fugitives like Stephens, requires a real skill set.

But the most crucial part of any large-scale investigation, that includes multiple agencies from various states, is communication, "The most important thing is to follow up on every lead, every lead is so important and use your resources wisely, it's difficult sometimes but if you work as a team, state, local, federal cooperation it works fantastic," Said Clark.

While police cooperation is crucial in a case like this, Clark is quick to point out that the public plays a pivotal role in police investigations. Citing the quick-thinking McDonald's employees who recognized Stephens, stalled him, and called police, "what was so important, and what was exhibited in this case, is the cooperation from the community. If you get that kind of assistance, it is to beneficial to law enforcement," Clark continued.

State Police are serving search warrants on Stephens' vehicle, also for evidence from his autopsy, and from the weapon, used to kill Robert Godwin and himself.