Badams Not Expecting Violence After School Consolidation

Erie School District administrators feel confident that implementing a school consolidation plan this year is in the district's best interest. But, there could be some problems, that come with that plan, including student safety.

The consolidation plan, supported last night, calls for reducing the number of high schools from four, down to two. Students at Strong Vincent and East will see their buildings being turned into middle schools. Which means Strong Vincent and East students will be brought together, either at Central Tech or at Collegiate Academy.



Many people believe, including School Board Member Robbie Fabrizi, that bringing students together, from two different parts of town, will lead to violence. Fabrizi prefers to allow the students, currently at East and Strong Vincent, to graduate from their current school, and gradually ease the middle school students into those buildings.



However, School Superintendent Dr. Jay Badams says that option is too expensive, and would actually cost the district money. Badams believes, when all the high school students are drawn together in August, it will be a smooth and safe transition.



"I don't think that this particular move is going to make the situation more dangerous. I don't have expectations that our students are going to be incited to violence simply because they're drawn together. Unfortunately, I think it's too often the adults who are more concerned than the kids themselves are. We've talked to students in all four buildings. We've had a small subset of students we've talked to. We intend to begin, this spring, before school's out, bringing groups of students together to start planning," Badams said.



Badams says the student meetings, along with the consolidation of the sports teams, will help assure the safe transition.