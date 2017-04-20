State Police Detail Items Found in Car of Facebook Killer in Erie

Erie News Now is learning what was in the car of Facebook killer Steve Stephens when it was searched in Erie County. The car was slammed into by State Police who had a short chase with the 37-year-old Cleveland man on Tuesday after Stephens was recognized at a McDonalds in Harborcreek around 11am. The chase ended after about two blocks and with Stephens shooting himself in the head at Buffalo Road.

State Police requested a search warrant to find out what firearms, ammunition or cell phones were on the vehicle, relating to the homicide of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. in Cleveland on Easter Sunday, which was later posted to Facebook.

Among the items found in the vehicle, a glock, un-discharged cartridges, a receipt for a food purchase (possibly the one from the Harborcreek McDonalds he was at before a short police chase), and documents from the Kia of Bedford Car Dealership, for ownership and purchase of the car. ##